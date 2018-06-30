Large, fast-growing fire breaks out in Yolo County

Fire officials are responding to a large blaze that sparked Saturday in Yolo County.
The fire broke out in wildlands south of Guinda, a census-designated place with a population of 254.
Multiple crews, including the Davis Fire Department, are fighting to contain the fire.
Reports via fire scanners and former firefighters on Twitter estimated the fire's size at about 350-400 acres with no containment as of 3:30 p.m., growing from about 70 acres an hour earlier.
The fire is being referred to as the County Fire.
Retired Cal Fire firefighter Dave Toussaint said on Twitter that evacuation orders have been issued for at least two county roads off of Highway 16, and also tweeted that an air tanker is en route to help fight the fire.
National Weather Service Sacramento tweeted Saturday afternoon that the fire had become visible on satellite.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from Sacramento.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Comments