Motorcyclist's body found in Nevada City after traveling off steep embankment

A motorcyclist died Friday after his 2001 Suzuki motorcycle careened off a curve on Lake Vera Purdon Road in Nevada City and tumbled down a steep embankment, the Grass Valley California Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Gary W. Wallace, 69, was reported missing to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Friday. Wallace's body, hidden by vegetation south of Rock Creek Lane, wasn't discovered until 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, CHP said.
CHP was still investigating the incident on Sunday morning.
It is unclear at what time on Friday the fatal accident occurred. Neither alcohol nor drugs factored into the accident, according to the CHP.
