Travis Air Force Base postpones July Fourth drone light show due to high winds

Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield announced that it has rescheduled its Fourth of July Intel Drone Light Show and holiday festivities to Thursday due to high wind activity, according to the military base's social media accounts.

The base originally said in a Facebook post that, although the light show was canceled, the festivities, which included food vendors, snow cones, bouncy houses, a DJ and other family-friendly activities, would continue as planned. But an update Wednesday afternoon cited safety concerns due to the weather forecast, particularly with the rock wall and bouncy houses.

The base also had canceled the light show's test run scheduled for Tuesday.

Weather permitting, both the light show and holiday activities are scheduled for Thursday, with the drones taking to the sky between 9 and 10 p.m. The event will be open to all those with base access and their families.

For those who cannot attend, the light show can be seen at least 3 miles away, and, according to Travis Air Force Base, the best spot for viewing is directly west of the base, south of Air Base Parkway.