Longtime Citrus Heights police commander retires

After 29 years in law enforcement, including 12 in Citrus Heights, police commander Daman Christensen retired Friday, the Citrus Heights police department said.
Christensen started his police career as a deputy sheriff for Los Angeles County and worked his way up to sergeant during his 17 years in Southern California, CHPD said in a news release. In 2006, he was hired by Citrus Heights as a lieutenant, and was promoted to commander four years ago. Christensen oversaw command of the investigative services and patrol services divisions.
Christensen celebrated his retirement Friday with city and police staff, City Manager Christopher Boyd and Police Chief Ronald Lawrence, the news release said.
"During his exemplary career, Commander Christensen was instrumental in helping to develop the Citrus Heights Police Department into what it has become today as the premier police department in the region," the news release said. "Through his leadership and dedication to CHPD, he has helped to develop others who continue to make a huge difference in our community."
Commander is the third highest rank in most police departments, behind chief and deputy chief of police.
