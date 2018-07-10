Derogatory column about gays to draw protesters to Dixon

Dixon Vice Mayor Ted Hickman's newspaper column using derogatory names for gay men angered a lot of people. Tonight they plan to come to the City Council meeting to explain why he should resign.

Protesters from around the region are planning to attend the council meeting to protest the column, which called for a Straight American Pride Month and called gay men "faries" (sic).





Since its June 29 publication in Dixon’s Independent Voice newspaper, the column has gone viral and generated numerous posts on Facebook and Twitter.

Equality California, the largest branch of a national nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ rights, is among the groups planning to attend the protest. A Facebook page, launched shortly after the publication of the column, is calling for Hickman's removal from office and has posted an invitation to the Dixon City Council meeting. More than 160 people have indicated that they plan to attend, while another 527 have expressed interest in the event.

The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a closed session at City Council chambers at 600 East A Street in Dixon. The open session is expected to begin at about 6:50 p.m. Public comment will be taken at the beginning of the open session, according to the agenda.

Efforts by The Bee to reach Hickman since June 30 have been unsuccessful.



