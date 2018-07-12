KCRA reporter Kathy Park leaving to become national correspondent at NBC News

General assignment reporter for Sacramento TV news station KCRA 3 Kathy Park will take her career national when she joins NBC News as a correspondent.
NBC announced Wednesday that Park and a meteorologist from an ABC affiliate in Chicago, Janessa Webb, will be joining its team.
Please join us in welcoming both @KCRAKathy and @JanessaWebb to the @NBCNews and @MSNBC family! Read more via @TVNewser: https://t.co/FrJTzAeUKY— MSNBCPR (@MSNBCPR) July 11, 2018
According to a report from Adweek, Park has worked for several local news stations throughout her career, including her most recent position at KCRA, where she began working in the summer of 2014.
An internal note sent to the NBC newsroom staff by David Verdi, senior vice president of worldwide newsgathering for NBC News, announced the hiring of Park, saying, “We are thrilled to have her.”
According to the note, as reported by Adweek’s TV Newser, Park, who graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in journalism and began her career at a news station in Tennessee, formerly worked as a reporter in Washington, D.C. Park also interned with Chris Matthews of NBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews”, and is a participant in the Korea-United States Journalism Exchange.
Some of Park’s colleagues have tweeted support since the announcement:
