Intel drone light show to take to the sky Sunday in Folsom

Lighted drones will take to the sky for a choreographed show above Intel’s Folsom campus Sunday as a prelude to the company’s 50th anniversary this year.
The light show will break the company’s own record for the most drones flown simultaneously, according to the Sacramento Business Journal, featuring more than 1,500 Intel Shooting Star drones. Guinness World Records Judges will be on hand for the performance.
The drones will take to the sky between 9 and 10 p.m., the Journal reported, depending on weather and the sunset.
A similar show was on display July 5 over Travis Air Force Base to celebrate the Fourth of July. An original showing was set for the military base July 4 but was rescheduled due to high winds.
