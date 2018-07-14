Intel drone light show to take to the sky Sunday in Folsom

Lighted drones will take to the sky for a choreographed show above Intel’s Folsom campus Sunday as a prelude to the company’s 50th anniversary this year.





The light show will break the company’s own record for the most drones flown simultaneously, according to the Sacramento Business Journal , featuring more than 1,500 Intel Shooting Star drones. Guinness World Records Judges will be on hand for the performance.

The drones will take to the sky between 9 and 10 p.m., the Journal reported, depending on weather and the sunset.





