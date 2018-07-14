Over 900 drones illuminate the sky, arranged to depict Time Magazine's iconic logo and border, in the photograph taken at 8:31 p.m. on May 3 in Folsom. The June 11 issue features a special report titled "The Drone Age," according to the New York City-based weekly news magazine.
Over 900 drones illuminate the sky, arranged to depict Time Magazine's iconic logo and border, in the photograph taken at 8:31 p.m. on May 3 in Folsom. The June 11 issue features a special report titled "The Drone Age," according to the New York City-based weekly news magazine. Time Magazine
Over 900 drones illuminate the sky, arranged to depict Time Magazine's iconic logo and border, in the photograph taken at 8:31 p.m. on May 3 in Folsom. The June 11 issue features a special report titled "The Drone Age," according to the New York City-based weekly news magazine. Time Magazine

Local

Intel drone light show to take to the sky Sunday in Folsom

By Cassie Dickman

cdickman@sacbee.com

July 14, 2018 05:15 PM

Lighted drones will take to the sky for a choreographed show above Intel’s Folsom campus Sunday as a prelude to the company’s 50th anniversary this year.
The light show will break the company’s own record for the most drones flown simultaneously, according to the Sacramento Business Journal, featuring more than 1,500 Intel Shooting Star drones. Guinness World Records Judges will be on hand for the performance.

The drones will take to the sky between 9 and 10 p.m., the Journal reported, depending on weather and the sunset.

A similar show was on display July 5 over Travis Air Force Base to celebrate the Fourth of July. An original showing was set for the military base July 4 but was rescheduled due to high winds.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  