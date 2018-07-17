A screen shot of the Caltrans live traffic camera at I-80 at Riverside, showing congestion caused by a five-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.
A screen shot of the Caltrans live traffic camera at I-80 at Riverside, showing congestion caused by a five-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Caltrans
A screen shot of the Caltrans live traffic camera at I-80 at Riverside, showing congestion caused by a five-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning. Caltrans

Local

Five-car crash on I-80 at Greenback stalls traffic for miles, CHP says

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

July 17, 2018 08:04 AM

A five-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 caused a large traffic jam early Tuesday morning near Citrus Heights.

At about 6:35 a.m. Tuesday, a woman driving a Honda in the leftmost lane of I-80 near the Greenback Lane exit suddenly veered to the right and struck a vehicle. The Honda overturned, eventually coming to rest in the center divider, California Highway Patrol Officer Amy Walker said.

The driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, Walker said. Although three other cars were involved in the crash, no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash initially blocked the two leftmost lanes, Caltrans tweeted.

As of 7:30 a.m., all lanes had been cleared, Walker said, but westbound traffic in the surrounding area was still heavily backed up for miles along I-80.

  Comments  