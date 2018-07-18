11-year-old girl missing from North Highlands residence; deputies seek leads

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information about an at-risk 11-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday night.
Deborah Martinez was last seen in the 4900 block of Polk Street in North Highlands around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
Martinez, who is designated at-risk because of her age, was described in news release as a 5-foot-2, 110-pound Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes.
She is believed to have left her residence on Polk Street along with three older female friends following an argument with Martinez’s mother.
The sheriff’s department has asked anyone who may have seen Martinez or has knowledge of her whereabouts to call the department at 916-874-5115.
