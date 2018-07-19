Roseville, Folsom appoint new city managers

Folsom and Roseville have appointed new city managers, replacing officials who announced their retirement earlier this year.
Elaine Andersen began her city manager position in Folsom on Monday. She will be responsible for implementing policies and goals of the City Council, providing leadership to all departments and managing Folsom’s day-to-day operations the city of Folsom said in a Facebook post.
Andersen has had many roles in her 13 years working for the city of Folsom, including assistant city manager, deputy city manager and development director.
“I’ve called Folsom home for nearly 30 years, and have worked for the City for more than a decade. I’m incredibly proud to serve this community I love, and look forward to continuing to provide the best possible programs, services and amenities to our community,” she said in the Facebook post.
Prior to her time in Folsom, she worked at Sacramento’s City Manager’s Office and Public Works Department. Andersen graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, and is married with two children.
Roseville’s new city manager, Dominick Casey, was notified Monday that he was appointed to the full-time position. He had served as interim city manager since April 15 after Rob Jensen announced his retirement.
After working in various management positions at the city of Henderson, Nev., in 2011, he moved to Roseville. Casey served as the city’s director of parks, recreation and libraries before being appointed as the assistant city manager in 2016, where he oversaw police, fire, public works, parks and recreation and city libraries, according to the city’s website.
“This has always been about more than the job. For me, it’s calling to serve as city manager in this dynamic, growing community where I’m raising my family,” Casey said in a website post. “Over the decades, Roseville’s innovative, well-informed decision-making has brought us the community we enjoy today.”
As city manager, Casey will oversee a budget of almost half a billion dollars. He is also in charge of the general fund budget of $139 million, including 1,060 employees across 14 departments.
Casey graduated with a master’s from Northern Arizona University and lives in Roseville with his wife and four children.
