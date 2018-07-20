El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department jumps in to lip sync battle

Lip sync battles have taken law enforcement agencies by storm across the nation.
Now the sheriff deputies of El Dorado County are partaking. They posted a Facebook video singing Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” hit Wednesday night.
The wave of lip sync videos all started with an officer from the Bexar County Sheriff Department who posted a video on Facebook. The battle spread through Texas with other agencies beginning to participate in the challenge.
The Star-Telegram gathered the most popular videos and all of them got 1.9 million views or more. The most watched video as of July 16 was posted by the Flower Mound Police Department with officers singing Meghan Trainor’s “Me Too” with 6.8 million views. Next in line was the Grapevine Police Department with 4.2 million views and the Cedar Hill Police Department following close behind with $.2 million views. The Fort Worth Police Department was next with 3.5 million views followed by the Hurst Police Department at 3 million and lastly the Southlake Police Department with 1.9 million.
The El Dorado County version had 804,000 views as of Friday morning.
Departments from other states such like South Carolina, Georgia and now California have participated in the lip sync battle. Once one department completes their video, they usually pass it along to another department and await the response.
