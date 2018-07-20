Minivan driver dead after veering off road, crashing into tree in Rio Linda

A minivan crashed into a tree in Rio Linda early Friday morning, killing the solo driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The victim, a man in his early 20s, was driving on Q Street between 16th and 18th streets when he veered off of the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree, said CHP Officer Mike Zerfas.
The CHP, which received a call about the crash around 3:15 a.m. Friday, believes there were no witnesses, Zerfas said.
The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District was called to extricate the victim’s body from his badly damaged car, a 1996 Honda Odyssey minivan, Zerfas said.
Zerfas described the stretch of Q Street where the accident occurred as a “pretty straight roadway.”
As of Friday morning, it was not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once his identity has been established and his relatives notified, Zerfas said.
