Forty immigrants sworn in as U.S. citizens in Oroville

Forty immigrants were sworn in as U.S. Citizens by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Sacramento Field Office in Oroville Friday.
This is the first time an event like this has happened in Oroville, according to a press release from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The event was held at the Lake Oroville Visitor Center Auditorium.
The now citizens went through a naturalization process where they are required to fulfill certain requirements that have been established by Congress, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Once naturalization is complete, the new citizens have basically all the same rights, responsibilities and benefits that native-born U.S. citizens do.
Some of these foreign-born citizens include a physician’s assistant from Ukraine, a woman from Iran who plans to finish her accounting degree at Sacramento State next year, an arborist from Mexico and others, the release said.
Congressman Doug LaMalfa attended the event as a keynote speaker.
