‘Shark Week’ scares up lip sync challenge at The Goddard School in Folsom

Teachers at The Goddard School in Folsom are celebrating “Shark Week” with another lip sync challenge.
In honor of Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week,” the teachers put together a video that they posted on Facebook. They’re deeming it to be their own lip sync challenge and have called out other Goddard Schools in Oklahoma, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Nevada.
This year is “Shark Week’s” 30th anniversary. It can be watched on the Discovery channel and at discovery.com. Programs began Sunday and will continue through July 29. The full schedule can be found here.
