Grab a freebie from MAC on Sunday for National Lipstick Day

What better way to celebrate National Lipstick Day than to grab a free tube in a favorite shade?
You can do just that as retailer MAC, which is short for Make-Up Art Cosmetics, is offering the freebie in one of nine shades on Sunday, July 29.
According to an advertisement on the company’s website, no purchase is necessary to get the free lipstick in-store, but the offer is only valid while supplies last.
For those who want to skip the crowds, the freebie is available online with a $25 minimum purchase.
MAC has several locations in Sacramento, including a location inside Arden Fair and at Arden’s Nordstrom as well as one at 414 K St. downtown. The company also has nearby locations in Citrus Heights, Roseville and Folsom.
Those interested can plan ahead by checking out the shade choices here.
