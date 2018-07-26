Local reporter exclaims ‘this is insane’ as she and camera operator flee Carr Fire

A local news crew got a little too close to the story they were covering when flames from the Carr Fire near Redding approached the road in a matter of seconds.
Lamor Abrams, a reporter for CBS 13 in Sacramento, posted a short video documenting the incident just after 4 p.m. Thursday on her Instagram account.
According to her post, she and Jeff Bell, a camera operator and the driver of the news van, were shooting footage of the rapidly-growing Carr Fire in the Redding area of Shasta County when the flames suddenly took over a tree on the side of the road, forcing them to take shelter in the van.
The Carr Fire was 28,763 acres and 10 percent contained as of 4:23 p.m. Thursday.
“This is insane,” Abrams can be heard saying in the clip. “Look at how quickly this fire just jumped the freeway.”
Abrams then instructs Bell to “get in the car” before saying, “that was scary” after closing the door of the van. No one was hurt in the incident.
Comments