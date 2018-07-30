Suicide investigation at I Street Bridge disrupts Capitol Corridor commute

A man was found dead under the I Street Bridge on Monday after apparently committing suicide near the train tracks, authorities said. The discovery caused system-wide delays along the Capitol Corridor train line during the morning commute.
West Sacramento police responded to a call at approximately 7 a.m. about a man on a concrete partition under the bridge, West Sacramento police Sgt. Eric Angle said.
Officers and detectives responded and located the man, who had suffered a single fatal gunshot wound.
The wound appeared to be self-inflicted, Angle reported. However, the investigation is ongoing and the Coroner’s Office is responding to the incident.
Commuters were notified that trains came to a halt due to police activity between Sacramento and Davis on the Capitol Corridor in a service update by the intercity rail line on Twitter at 7:30 a.m.
Train No. 522 stopped at Davis and passengers were redirected onto a bus to Sacramento, the rail agency said.
Bus bridges were in effect for trains No. 5313, 524 and 529 as well.
Service was subsequently restored between Sacramento and Davis, according to a 10:30 a.m. announcement on Twitter. Passengers should expect residual delay of at least 90 minutes as systems return to its normal schedule, Capitol Corridor said.
Comments