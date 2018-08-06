Rosemont neighbors aren’t getting mail. The reason? Post office says their street has fleas

At first, Sherri Byrd thought it was just a coincidence when she hadn’t received any mail for days. No bills, no cards from friends or family, not even junk mail.
Eventually she filed an official complaint with the post office and got her answer on Friday in the form of a letter from Postmaster Michelle Johnson. Byrd and nearly 50 neighbors along three blocks of Thornhill Drive near Kiefer Boulevard would not be getting mail deliveries at their doorsteps, the letter said, because their yards have fleas.
“Since mid-July, our letter carrier has been experiencing flea bites while making deliveries to mailboxes in the 3600 to 3800 block of Thornhill Drive,” the letter read. “It has been determined the entire three-block area of Thornhill Drive is infested with fleas.”
According to the letter, the local post office station manager walked the three blocks with the mail carrier two weeks ago and also was bitten multiple times while crossing residents’ lawns to get to their mail boxes. This prompted the manager to cut off all mail delivery to the houses. Residents got the explanation letter a week and a half later.
At least one resident on the stretch of Thornhill Drive did not receive the notice: Alexander Muy said he hadn’t been getting his mail for two weeks and didn’t know about the flea issue until being informed about it on Sunday by a Bee reporter.
“I haven’t seen anything,” he said, about his mail. “I thought it was just going to show up one day.”
Meiko Patton, a USPS communications program specialist, said Monday that the station manager should have sent out a notice and called the Sacramento postmaster before cutting off deliveries. Instead, he halted the deliveries with no warning, and then tried to get in contact with the county to inform officials of the flea infestation. But, according to Patton, the manager didn’t get the correct contact information, and was unable to inform anyone of the issue.
“We are in the process of speaking to him, and giving him more training,” Patton said. “We made a mistake, we own up to the mistake, and we sincerely apologize to the residents.”
For now, the mail on the three blocks of Thornhill Drive is still not being delivered -- to ensure the safety of the mail carrier, Patton said.
“We care about the safety of the employee,” Patton said. “If the employee doesn’t feel safe carrying mail, we are not going to force them to carry it.”
But many people who live on those blocks say they have never had problems with fleas. Byrd walks her dogs up and down the street every morning - and she’s never been bitten. “To me, this is laughable,” she said. “I don’t know why they’re not delivering.”
Muy also said he has never been bothered by fleas.
“I got a dog and everything, so I would have noticed fleas. I haven’t seen anything,” he said.
While he acknowledged that one house on the street may have a flea problem, Muy said, “I’m pretty sure this whole block doesn’t have fleas.”
Other residents, however, acknowledged a problem and attributed it to the large presence of stray cats in the area.
“I contacted the pound because we have a lot of (stray) cats roaming this zip code,” said Victoria Yarbor, who regularly sprays her yard to avoid fleas. “The fleas are everywhere. Someone needs to come and spray this neighborhood.”
County Supervisor Don Nottoli, whose district includes the blocks on Thornhill Drive, said Monday he has never encountered a situation like this in his 20 years of public service. As of now, he said, there are no plans for the county to spray at any of the houses on Thornhill Drive.
“We’re not doing flea treatment on private property,” he said.
He suggested that residents “partner together and have a treatment of their lawns as appropriate.”
Until that happens, residents are being required to pick up their mail from the local post office. But the office’s hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, aren’t convenient for everyone.
“I can’t miss work, so I can’t even get my mail, except on Saturday,” said Byrd. Her niece, who is staying with her, has been able to go to the post office to pick up their mail but that’s not a long-term solution.
“I just want my mail delivered,” she said.
