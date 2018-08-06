A California Highway Patrol officer handles the horses found off Pioneer Trail and Glen Eagles Road early Monday morning in South Lake Tahoe.
A California Highway Patrol officer handles the horses found off Pioneer Trail and Glen Eagles Road early Monday morning in South Lake Tahoe. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

South Lake Tahoe horses stray from home

By Julia Sclafani

August 06, 2018 05:59 PM

Two four-legged, South Lake Tahoe residents strayed away from home Monday morning.

An El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy shared photos on Twitter Monday of two horses, one brown and one white, that had gotten loose.

horse3.jpg
California Highway Patrol officers create a makeshift corral to contain the horses in South Lake Tahoe.
El Dorado County Sherrif's Office

A sheriff’s deputy responded to a 6:30 a.m. call and by the time he arrived passersby were able to corral the pair of horses, said El Dorado Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Principe.

The animals were found near Pioneer Trail and Glen Eagles Road in South Lake Tahoe, the tweet said.

horse2.jpg
Passersby corralled the pair while waiting for animal control.
El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

CHP officers made a temporary corral with yellow caution tape to hold the horses until animal control arrived.

