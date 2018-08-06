South Lake Tahoe horses stray from home

Two four-legged, South Lake Tahoe residents strayed away from home Monday morning.
An El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy shared photos on Twitter Monday of two horses, one brown and one white, that had gotten loose.
A sheriff’s deputy responded to a 6:30 a.m. call and by the time he arrived passersby were able to corral the pair of horses, said El Dorado Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Principe.
The animals were found near Pioneer Trail and Glen Eagles Road in South Lake Tahoe, the tweet said.
CHP officers made a temporary corral with yellow caution tape to hold the horses until animal control arrived.
