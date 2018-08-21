Sacramento train hero recalls incident that shot him to starhood three years ago today

A trio of Sacramento men shot to superhero status three years ago today after they thwarted a terrorist attack on a train in Paris.





Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone and Anthony Sadler have since written a book, starred in the Clint Eastwood film “15:17 to Paris” about the incident and appeared on late night TV shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Skarlatos appeared on “Dancing With The Stars” and has announced a run for Douglas County Commissioner in Oregon.

The trio helped subdue a man who opened fire on a train from Amsterdam to Paris in August 2015. Officials said their actions stopped a terrorist attack. Stone was slashed with a box cutter during the struggle, and all three were eventually awarded France’s highest decoration, the Legion of Honor.

Skarlatos posted a video of the attack on Instagram on Tuesday, recalling the event and its impact on his life.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Three years later I can look back at an event that should’ve killed me, and think what could’ve happened had I not been on that train with two of my best friends watching each other’s backs with God on our side,” Skarlatos wrote. “I’m so incredibly grateful to my friends and family and to have the life we have before and especially since the terrorist attack.”



