City rolls out revamp of Old Sacramento logos, name in hopes of attracting locals

City leaders announced a revamp of Old Sacramento’s name, logos and branding identity in hopes of attracting more city residents at a celebration Wednesday night.
The collection of shops, historic buildings and restaurants will now be referred to by the city as the Old Sacramento Waterfront. Part of the branding change also includes the tagline “come find it,” as well as a fresh website.
The change was inspired by the “trailblazing spirit that launched the birthplace of California’s capital city,” according to a news release by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.
“Old Sacramento’s identity as the frontier of the Gold Rush, mile zero for the transcontinental railroad, terminus for Pony Express and historic destination is a valuable asset, but did not accurately reflect the area’s unique location as the front door to the Sacramento River. The evolved name – Old Sacramento Waterfront – now effectively describes both,” the release said.
“What we all love about this city is that we admire and respect our history and our traditions, but we are not satisfied with staying with just what we have done before no matter how good it is,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said at the event.
Comments