Small earthquake strikes Truckee, northern Lake Tahoe area

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake rumbled Truckee just after 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Services.
The earthquake at 3:08 p.m. was centered less than a half-mile from the surface about 3 miles north-northwest of Dollar Point, not far from Carnelian Bay on the shores of Lake Tahoe.
Nearly 300 people living in Truckee, Tahoe Vista, Dollar Point, Kings Beach, Tahoe City and Incline Village reported to the USGS’s site that they had felt the temblor, which was classified as a weak intensity. According to USGS, the vibrations was enough to make a motor vehicle rock slightly; the vibrations felt would have been similar to feeling a truck pass.
Bianca Smith, who was in Truckee for vacation, said she was at Donner Lake on a public pier when the earthquake occurred. She said she only felt the earthquake for 5 to 10 seconds.
“All of a sudden, the whole (pier) shook and my husband said: ‘Is that you?’ and I said: ‘No.’” Smith said. To her, it felt a little bit like a boat was passing nearby.
