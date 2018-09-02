Nine local libraries are expanding their hours. Here’s where you can go on Sundays

Nine of the Sacramento Public Library’s 28 locations will soon expand their hours of operation, and six of them will be open Sunday afternoons, the county library system recently announced.

The Southgate, North Highlands-Antelope, Arden-Dimick, Fair Oaks and Carmichael libraries will each implement expanded hours, including weekends, starting Sunday, Sept. 9. The Rancho Cordova library will join them Oct. 1.

Those six libraries plus the Arcade Library, Elk Grove Library and Sylvan Oaks Library will see their hours adjusted Mondays through Thursdays, with operating hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. All will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, as well. Previously, most of the system’s libraries did not open until noon or 1 p.m.

For a few locations, these hours mean the library will close an hour earlier than previously on some weekdays. But in total, the libraries will be open for a combined 113 additional hours with the expansion.

Prior to these expansions, the Carmichael and Central libraries were the only locations in the county to offer Sunday hours.

All but Rancho Cordova will start their expanded hours Sept. 9.

“We asked what would improve library services and we heard loud and clear — again and again — that they wanted and needed greater access to what we provide,” library CEO Rivkah Sass said in a statement on the new hours.

The upcoming hours can be found on the Sacramento Public Library website, as can the existing hours in effect this week.

The Arcade library on Marconi Avenue has been closed since Aug. 20 and will reopen this Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Public Library website. All libraries in the system are closed Monday for Labor Day.