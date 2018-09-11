Check out this Sacramento-area superfan’s collection of Sharks stuff. Why the team paid him a visit

The San Jose Sharks were so impressed by a Sacramento-area fan’s collection of team memorabilia, several team representatives decided to drive up to Sacramento to see it in person.
Rancho Cordova resident Steve Cropper’s collection includes signed hockey pucks from all but four players in Sharks history — and two of those players are deceased.
Former player Douglas Murray, who is Cropper’s favorite all-time Sharks player, and the team’s radio play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky got the full tour on Monday.
“The first think you think of when you walk in here is just awe at how much as been assembled by one person,” said Rusanowsky.
Murray and Cropper hunted through the puck collection to find the one signed by the former defenceman.
“His passion for it is tremendous, not only for supporting the Sharks but all of the minor league teams,” said Murray, who also added signatures to some of Cropper’s collected items.
Cropper has been recovering from two brain surgeries for a benign tumor, team officials said, and they hoped that the visit would cheer him up.
“Does it get any better than this? Or is this the pinnacle?” said Cropper.
