Sacramento Police search for missing boy last seen on Taylor Street

The Sacramento Police Department is looking for a missing boy who was last seen just after noon Thursday.
Miguel Martinez was last seen in the 4300 block of Taylor Street, police said.
Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.
September 13, 2018 07:35 PM
