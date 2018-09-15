‘I bet many people missed it.’ Wisp of rain, thunder sweeps across Sacramento area

If you woke up to a few drops of water on your windshield, it wasn’t the sprinklers. A wisp of rain and even thunder came through the capital region Saturday morning.
“What we got this morning was very brief and I bet many people missed it,”said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office. Kurth said a narrow band of showers moved through the Sacramento area between 6:30 and 7 a.m., bringing with it some thunder and a few lightning strikes.
While the weather will be a bit cooler today, the weather system that brought the rain has shifted eastward into the Sierra Nevada and the upcoming week’s forecast indicates there won’t be another wet weather systems in the area, Kurth said.
The high today is projected to be in the upper 70s, Kurth said, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. But, he said, weather temperatures will start to rise back into normal, or just below normal, ranges by the end of next week.
Thursday and Friday temperatures will likely be back up into the upper 80s, Kurth said.
“Not a dramatic warm up,” Kurth said. “But warmer than what we are experiencing now.”
Comments