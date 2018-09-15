10 tons of trashed removed from American River during annual cleanup

The American River Parkway Foundation collected more than 20,176 of pounds – more than 10 tons – of trash Saturday from the American River in just three hours, according to the group who organized the event.
From 9 a.m. to noon, more than 1,200 volunteers scoured a 26-mile stretch of the American River Parkway from Discovery Park in Sacramento to Negro Bar Recreation Area in Folsom for the foundation’s annual Great American River Cleanup. The event is held annually in conjunction with the California Coastal Cleanup Day.
“Our biggest cleanup of the year is underway! Excitement is in the air – thanks to all who are helping remove trash and debris from the American River Parkway this morning,” ARPF said in a post on its Facebook page.
Volunteers removed more than 27,000 pounds of trash during last year’s cleanup, ARPF said.
Along the state’s beaches, trash collectors turned out from north to south for the 34th annual event organized by the California Coastal Commission. According to preliminary numbers from the commission, more than 50,000 people collected upwards of 734,606 pounds, or about 367 tons, of debris.
That’s a drop from last year’s efforts, where more than 65,000 people collected 839,632 pounds (420 tons) of debris – more than 5 percent of which were recyclables – in all but three of the state’s 58 counties, according to the San Jose Mercury News.
