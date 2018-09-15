Accident, car fire leads to backups in both directions at Interstate 5 near Twin Cities Road

Traffic along Interstate 5 near Twin Cities Road was backed up Saturday afternoon after a vehicle collision and a car fire, according to the California Highway Patrol. The closure was just north of the San Joaquin County line.
A live camera positioned along the route shows southbound traffic backed up to Lambert Road, with traffic on the northbound side jammed from Thornton Road.
The accident near the Twin Cities Road on-ramp involved two cars along the center divider of the highway around 4:30 p.m., according to a CHP incident log, and an ambulance has been dispatched to the scene. About 10 minutes earlier, a car fire was reported in the northbound lanes at around the same point, according to dispatch logs.
The CHP briefly closed all southbound lanes just before 5 p.m., and reopened the right lane at 5:30 p.m.
