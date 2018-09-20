Homes evacuated in Citrus Heights after fire erupts from gas line rupture

A gas line rupture Thursday morning in a Citrus Heights neighborhood sent flames shooting into the air and forced the evacuation of 20 homes, fire officials said.
The fire on the 8000 block of Amsell Court erupted when contracting work that involved digging ruptured a gas line and caused a spark, which ignited the gas leak, said Capt. Chris Vestal of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Pacific Gas and Electric crews arrived at about 10:30 a.m., gas was shut off to the immediate area, and the fire was extinguished at about 11 a.m., Vestal said. Gas will remain shut off until the line is repaired, he said.
One PG&E employee suffered “non-critical burn injuries” shortly upon arrival at the scene and was taken to a local hospital, Vestal said.
The blaze was in an area between two homes but had not affected any structures, Vestal said.
About 20 homes were evacuated for approximately an hour, according to Vestal, and the two homes nearest the gas line rupture will remain evacuated for an indefinite amount of time.
“We have to make sure there wasn’t any further damage and homes are safe to occupy,” Vestal said.
The Folsom Police Department and Citrus Heights Police Department were assisting in the emergency response, Metro Fire said.
This is a developing story. Please check sacbee.com for updates.
