Watch Placer County Sheriff’s police dog Drago cool off in Folsom Lake, get a bath

As work continues through the night on the Lake Oroville main spillway, multiple crews place, test, and finish concrete for one of the project’s structural slabs. The state Department of Water published this video work progress on September 24, 2018.
Bruce Simmons describes his long commute on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Simmons drives four days a week from the Central Valley on Highway 152 to Gilroy, where he catches a train to his job in Menlo Park.
Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of
In a busy Sunday night and early Monday morning, Sacramento City Fire crews battled a grass fire in the Lower American River Parkway that started in a homeless camp and an early morning car fire on the 6000 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
John Papini with Uesugi Farms said that his bell pepper crops were severely damaged by the state Department of Boating and Waterways spraying an herbicide known as fluridone to kill nonnative invasive weeds in the Delta.
Longtime Woodland resident Deborah Bautista Zavala, 33, hits the campaign trail for Woodland school board with her two children Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. She is one of several young women of color running for elective office in Yolo County.
UC Berkeley students reacts to arrest of NorCal Rapist suspect, Roy Charles Waller, 58, who worked as a safety specialist in the UC Berkeley Office of Environment, Health and Safety, Friday, September 21, 2018.
Younger sister of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk greeted by deputies, family, teachers, community members as she arrives Friday morning, September 21, 2018, at Sylvan Middle School in Citrus Heights.