Ice rink returning to downtown Sacramento – and it’s making room for more skaters

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink will make its annual return to St. Rose of Lima Park on Nov. 2 – and this year it’ll fit in a lot more skaters, officials say.
For its 27th season, the ice rink will be expanded from its previous 5,300-square-foot oval shape to a 6,800-square-foot rounded square, which will accommodate 25 percent more skaters, according to a press release from the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. The rink will remain open through Jan. 21.
Emilie Cameron, the partnership’s public affairs and communications director, said that as the area surrounding the park has grown, the rink has seen two back-to-back years of record attendance, and anticipates even more skaters this year.
The rink will also remain open an hour later each day than last year. It will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, and it will also be open on Christmas Day, according to the press release. Admission starts at $13.
