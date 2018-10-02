The pink Metro Fire truck rolls into service during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October

Metro Fire of Sacramento rolls out its pink engine during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service