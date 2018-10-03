Why the new Sacramento Zoo director wants to move the zoo to a larger site
New Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs takes The Bee through the zoo and explains his goal of moving the zoo from William Land Park to a new, larger site in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1018.
A vehicle struck a fire hydrant in Sacramento early Wednesday morning, injuring at least two people and flooding an intersection on Broadway, Fire Department and city utilities officials said. Footage from Public Safety News.
PG&E says that trees near the company's power lines in Sacramento's Discovery Park pose a fire hazard, and plan to remove them starting in October 2018. But local activists want to stop the destruction of the lush vegetation, home to local wildlife.
Metro Fire of Sacramento rolls out its pink engine during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.
Joe DeAnda, the leading challenger in a competitive West Sacramento mayoral race, will soon be headed to small claims court over allegations that after the sale of his house, he left the property with garbage and animal feces in the backyard.
The day after Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that would prevent 14- and 15-year-olds from being sentenced as adults, Daniel Marsh – convicted of murdering a Davis couple – appeared in court in Yolo County to see if his sentence would stand.
Sacramento Bee reporters and photographers were on the front lines of disaster during California’s devastating wildfires, breaking news, telling survivors' stories, keeping our leaders accountable — bringing you all the news you need.
Thousands of people gather Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus for the funeral of Sheriff's Deputy Mark Stasyuk. He was slain earlier this month in Rancho Cordova on September 17, 2018.
It's coming to Sacramento, but what is 5G? In its simplest terms, it's the next generation of cellular networking. But 5G will have an impact on a lot more than just how quickly your phone downloads files or plays videos.