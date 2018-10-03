Why the new Sacramento Zoo director wants to move the zoo to a larger site

New Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs takes The Bee through the zoo and explains his goal of moving the zoo from William Land Park to a new, larger site in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service