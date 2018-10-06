‘It’s a lot more electric’: Why thousands jump over to Sacramento-area equestrian event

The Sacramento International Horse Show in Rancho Murieta drew crowds from all over the region to watch Olympic and world champions participate in elite showjumping competitions.
Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Georgina Bloomberg, daughter of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; and past Olympians Richard Spooner, Eduardo Menezes and Will Simpson are some of the participants that competed Friday during the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Qualifier.
“Showjumping is an opportunity to connect with an animal and work towards a goal together. It takes a lot of time and energy to develop a trusted bond with your horses, but it is an incredibly rewarding experience,” Gates said in a statement. “It is great to be here at the Sacramento International Horse Show — I am looking forward to the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Qualifier on Saturday!”
More than 3,000 people attended the show Friday and even more were expected Saturday night, according to Dale Harvey, CEO of West Palm Events, a company that helped host the event. Harvey said the show has multiple events, including one that qualifies athletes for the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup, an elite competition for the top 40 riders in the world.
“It’s particularly important to (The Sacramento International Horse Show) in Northern California, but specifically in Sacramento because Sacramento is a big horse area,” Harvey said. “There’s a lot of people here that are interested in it. (Spectators) can expect to see some of the best horses and riders in the world.”
Not all competitors are from out of the area, though. Karrie Rufer, who came in second place in Friday’s Murieta Inn, Spa & Restaurant 1.45m FEI Class, grew up in Sacramento. Rufer said she looks forward to coming to the Sacramento show because her local family and friends are able to watch her compete.
“It’s just one of those things where you love the people that love you to experience the same thing that you spend a lot of your time and energy focused on,” Rufer said. “To be able to share that with your close family and friends is amazing.”
Rufer said that the show marks a change in the year’s competition, as it is often the first indoor ring that many riders compete at during the competition season. During the warmer months, competitions are held outdoors, she said.
“We usually compete on massively large outdoor grass fields, so to be inside the dirt ring with the crowd right next to the jumps it gives it a completely different atmosphere than an outdoor arena, where you feel a lot more isolated,” Rufer said. “Here, you can hear the gasps of the crowd. It’s a lot more electric in an environment like this.”
Rufer isn’t the only rider who looks forward to the event being put on in the area. Spooner, the former Olympian who placed first in Friday’s Murieta Inn, Spa & Restaurant 1.45m FEI Class, said he looks forward to it for the crowd it draws and how much the crowd’s joy is evident in Sacramento.
“This is probably one of the best crowds we get to embrace during the tour,” he said. “They come out, they love it. They’re absolutely enthralled by horses and the competition. It means a lot to us.”
