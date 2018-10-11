Mega Millions hopefuls share their lottery dreams and superstitions

If you saw a dinosaur walking the streets in Citrus Heights around Greenback Lane on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, it's because the Citrus Heights police wanted to bring pedestrian safety to the minds of drivers, walkers and bicyclists.
The CHPD Traffic Unit and their Enforcement Dino were focusing on pedestrian safety enforcement yesterday. CHPD reminds both pedestrians and drivers to be aware of their surroundings and follow all laws.
Some college students will be returning home for Thanksgiving. Some may be a little heavier than when they left home, but a Cleveland Clinic psychologist has some good news about the Freshmen Fifteen myth.
Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn answers questions during The Sacramento Bee/Huffington Post community discussion about policing and transparency in the wake of the shooting of Stephon Clark, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday morning at age 95. The Stockton-born real estate developer and billionaire donated to sports and non-sports related developments throughout California.
A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.
The California Highway Patrol is giving an inside look at its operations in a new "Vlog." The first video is on the Mounted Patrol Unit, the training needed to join the MPU and the type of horses CHP uses. This video has been edited.
The corpse flower, which blooms every four or five years, blossomed at Sacramento State in Sacramento, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. One of the world's stinkiest flowers, it only blooms for 36 hours at a time.
On Oct. 2, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant for a clandestine criminal marijuana grow at a warehouse in unincorporated Lincoln. Detectives uncovered 571 marijuana plants.