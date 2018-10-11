This Land Park institution is a lucky spot. Could it sell a Mega Millions winner?

Need a lucky spot to get your Mega Millions ticket? Maybe you’ll want to get in line at this South Land Park store before Friday night for one of the largest payouts in the game’s history.
Lichine’s Liquor & Deli always has a line for the lotto counter. This institution on South Land Park Drive near Florin Road has attracted Sacramento residents for years thanks to its reputation as a lucky retailer.
With the Mega Millions jackpot rising to $548 million for Friday’s drawing at 8 p.m. Pacific time, it’s unsurprising that Lichine’s had a long line Wednesday evening – more than 60 people stopped by in about an hour – and the store expects even more to file in for a $2 ticket before sales end at 7 p.m. Friday.
Since 2000, the store has sold three multi-million-dollar jackpot tickets, the owners said, as well as dozens more winners of $1,000 or more.
No tickets matched all five numbers and the mega number for Wednesday’s jackpot worth $470 million. One California ticket matching 5 numbers worth $440,703 was sold in Palmdale.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot topped out at $656 million in 2012, followed by $648 million a year later. Friday’s jackpot is likely to beat the third-highest total of $540 million from July 2016, depending on ticket sales.
If one were to match all five numbers and the mega number, which has the odds of 1 in 302 million, they would get to choose between a 30-year annuity or a cash payout.
The cash option for Friday’s jackpot would be a lump-sum amount estimated at $309 million before federal taxes. California is just one of three states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.
