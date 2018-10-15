Caltrans closed the Tower Bridge to traffic after electrical issues caused it to become stuck in the “up” position during maintenance work.
Tower Bridge reopens after brief afternoon closure, Caltrans says

By Hannah Darden

October 15, 2018 02:48 PM

The Tower Bridge in Old Sacramento has reopened to traffic after electrical issues forced a brief closure Monday afternoon, Caltrans said.

The bridge was closed after malfunctions caused the bridge to get stuck in the “up” position.

The bridge remained closed for about an hour before the electrical issues were resolved. Caltrans District 3 spokesman Dennis Keaton said that the bridge was reopened to regular traffic at about 3:55 p.m. Monday.

Traffic over the bridge is limited to one lane in each direction due to scheduled maintenance work.

Keaton said the bridge experienced a “total power loss” and the bridge gates, which close to prevent cars from crossing while the bridge is lifted, were stuck shut.

The bridge was lifted to get maintenance workers underneath it, Keaton said, and got stuck on its way back down. The maintenance work was part of a Caltrans project that is replacing “a number of pullys and mechanical parts” on the bridge, Keaton said.

