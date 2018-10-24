Snuffed out? Sacramento City Council to vote on flavored tobacco ban this year

The Sacramento City Council will vote on whether to outlawed the sale of hookah, vape cartridges, menthol cigarettes and all other forms of flavored tobacco within city limits after a unanimous committee vote Tuesday night.





The proposed ban would also bar tobacco-selling shops from opening within 1,000 feet of each other, which would thin the herd of retailers considerably. There are 305 shops currently selling tobacco products within that range of each other — 79 percent of the city’s total. Those shops won’t be grandfathered in when their licenses expire.

Tuesday afternoon’s Law and Legislation Committee meeting drew a standing-room-only crowd to the City Council chambers, where convenience store owners and ex-smokers verbally battled health professionals and teenagers during an hour-long public comment session.

Councilman Steve Hansen motioned to bring the bans to a councilwide vote, which Councilman Jeff Harris seconded before Councilmen Eric Guerra and Jay Schenirer concurred.

Hansen, Harris and Guerra all shared personal anecdotes of watching family members slowly die of tobacco-related illnesses. Harris served as his mother’s hospice worker before she died in his arms at age 66, he said, after a battle with lung cancer that started with menthol cigarettes.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that the tobacco industry has been insidious in foisting upon the American people a product that costs us billions of dollars and loss of life,” he said. “We all know that youth are vaping, we all know that youth use cigarettes, and it is totally clear that flavors are a way to entice this segment of the population.”

The City Council is unlikely to hold a vote on the proposed ban for several more months. If passed, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2019.

Yolo County banned flavored tobacco sales in October 2016, the Davis Enterprise reported. San Francisco, Oakland and Richmond have all passed similar legislation since then.