Time to snuff out flavored tobacco? This is what standing-room-only crowd heard from Sacramento City Council

The Sacramento City Council will vote on whether to outlaw the sale of hookah, vape cartridges, menthol cigarettes and other forms of flavored tobacco after a unanimous council vote October 23, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service