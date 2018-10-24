Time to snuff out flavored tobacco? This is what standing-room-only crowd heard from Sacramento City Council

Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter discusses his light show at Sutter's Fort in Sacramento, which will be open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 25 starting at 7 p.m., with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
Family and supporters rallied against a re-sentencing hearing for Nathan Ramazzini who was convicted of murdering Erik Ingebretsen when they where both 16 in 1997 on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 in a Colusa County courthouse.
At the SPCA of Wake County in Raleigh, long-time volunteer Jerry Kroll, 85, asks people to greet a "Jerry Dog" as the staff now affectionately calls them. He brings hard to adopt dogs out to the lobby to help them perk up and hopefully find a home.
A 5-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect “saved” Sacramento from being overtaken by ghosts on Monday. On Monday, London Green’s "Ghostbusters" wish came true through Make-A-Wish of Northeastern California and Northern Nevada.
The Crocker Village developer has asked the city of Sacramento to allow him to build a commercial sign that will stand more than six stories tall along Sutterville Road at nearly twice the height that city allows.
