Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks is The Bee’s new ‘beyond Sacramento’ reporter

On the night of the 2016 elections, the city of Berkeley erupted.

As city editor of a student paper at the time, I had been expecting to focus largely on local and state races. Instead, our newsroom jumped into covering massive East Bay protests against the presidential results.

The night crystallized for me the incredible power of local reporting — to see the way stories written for a city paper can spark national conversations in the pursuit of a more just and fair society.

It’s an honor to have a job doing important accountability journalism every day at The Sacramento Bee, covering Sacramento County and the region, including Elk Grove, Folsom, Davis, West Sacramento, Roseville and El Dorado Hills.

Over the last few years, I’ve reported on rampant sexual misconduct within the University of California system, how Sacramento neighborhood groups are saving black children, and the legacy of the massive 1991 Oakland-Berkeley Hills fire. Deciphering wonky housing laws and watching city council squabbles are my jam.

I want to bring you focused, well-reported pieces about what’s happening in your community as a county and suburbs reporter at The Bee. Part of that means hearing directly from you about what you want to learn, so don’t hesitate to reach out with questions, story ideas or feedback.

As for my background: I grew up in Hoboken, N.J., minus a couple of years in Tokyo. I attended and recently graduated from UC Berkeley, where I studied English and Peace and Conflict Studies. (But most of the time I was holed up at the The Daily Californian office.) I’ve interned at NPR, The News York Times and, last summer, The Bee.

It’s good to be back.