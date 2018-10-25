Here’s how you can adopt one of a dozen wild burros offered at UC Davis this weekend

A dozen wild burros are going up for adoption this weekend at UC Davis, and if you meet a few key qualifications you can get your very own donkey.
Burros at “various stages of a halter training process” will be up for public adoption Sunday as part of the university’s Donkey Welfare Symposium, the Bureau of Land Management announced in a news release.
The 12 burros were removed by BLM from herds after growing too large, according to the release. They’ll be auctioned off at the UC Davis Animal Science Barns, at 448 La Rue Rd.
Potential adopters must be at least 18 years old and own corrals of at least 400 square feet. Those corrals must also include a 4 1/2-foot fence and a two-sided roof shelter, according to the release.
Each burro carries a $125 adoption fee, but entry to the adoption event itself is free. The rest of the three-day donkey symposium, this Friday through Sunday, requires registrations and fees.
More information on the donkey event can be found at the symposium’s website.
