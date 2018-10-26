BREAKING UPDATED: Suspicious package in Sacramento addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris, sources say

The FBI and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department are on scene at a post office in south Sacramento investigating the possibility that a mail bomb similar to a dozen others mailed to prominent political figures and news organizations around the country has been found there, authorities say.
“We are investigating reports of a suspicious package in South Sacramento,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said. “It resembles the ones that have been reported throughout the country.”
Hampton said authorities were called to the Colonial post office in the south Sacramento Parkway neighborhood at 6024 44th St. at 7:44 a.m. Friday after a postal worker spotted a package that resembled others that are part of a nationwide investigation.
He could not confirm reports that the package was addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., but said it was one of two bomb scares investigated in Sacramento Friday morning.
The other was a bomb scare at a Marysville Road postal facility early Friday that turned out to be a false alarm. Authorities called the addressee and were told that the package was expected, Sacramento police said.
Hampton said the 44th Street building was evacuated and the sheriff’s bomb squad was working with the FBI.
FBI spokeswoman Giina Swankie provided no details, saying in an email to The Sacramento Bee that “I am unable to confirm the details you have offered but the FBI did respond to law enforcement activity at a postal facility.”
