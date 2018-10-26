Davis wants emergency ban on electric scooters until city draws up safety rules

The city of Davis, often called the bicycling capital of the country, is not so keen on electric scooters.

Officials will ask the City Council for an urgency ordinance banning the popular but controversial motorized scooters “for the immediate preservation of the public health, safety and welfare.”

In a report to council, officials say several scooter rental companies have inquired about bringing their stand-up, motorized devices to town. Companies such as Bird, Lime, Scoot and Skip typically drop bunches of scooters off on sidewalks in busy areas to be used by residents who reserve and pay for them via cellphone app.

In Davis, where downtown and campus streets often are crowded with bicyclists, pedestrians and cars, adding speedy motorized scooters to the mix is a step too far – at least until the city can come up with an some safety regulations.

“The unregulated and sudden introduction of motorized scooter share programs come with significant safety concerns that have already arisen in other cities,” city public works and transportation officials wrote in a memo to the council. “Motorized scooters can cause safety hazards in the public right-of-way ... because they can travel up to 15 mph, causing increased risk of collision and injury to riders, pedestrians, and other vehicles.

“Scooters are also often left parked or unattended on streets, sidewalks and other public locations like parks due to the convenience of leaving them anywhere that a customer’s trip ends. This convenience to users, however, results in the often haphazard placement of the devices on sidewalks, streets, and private property where they can become trip hazards, and block pedestrian and wheelchair access. “

City officials said the proposed emergency ban would give them time to come up with an ordinance that could control where and how they are used and parked in the city. The city may coordinate with UC Davis campus officials on a joint policy, the report said.





The Davis council is scheduled to hear the matter at its Tuesday meeting.

A handful of others cities around the state, including San Francisco, enacted temporary bans this year before coming up with regulations controlling how the devices are used.

The city of Sacramento currently is writing an ordinance that would control the use of the scooters, likely by requiring scooter rental companies to pay a few per scooter in use, and to provide designated parking so that scooters aren’t left scattered on sidewalks.