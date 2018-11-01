Amber, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.
By
Up Next
AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.
By

Local

Folsom police ask for help finding at-risk missing man, 72

By Anna Buchmann

abuchmann@sacbee.com

November 01, 2018 12:15 PM

Folsom police are looking for a 72-year-old at-risk man with a medical condition who disappeared in the area of Canyon Falls Drive and American River Canyon, and are seeking the public’s help to find him.

Police, in an alert on Nixle, described Mark Conroy as a 6-foot-2, 150-pound white male. He has blue eyes and is bald, with a goatee and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a collar and forest green pants. Conroy may be disoriented due to his medical condition, the alert said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Folsom police at 916-355-7231.

  Comments  