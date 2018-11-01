Folsom police ask for help finding at-risk missing man, 72

Folsom police are looking for a 72-year-old at-risk man with a medical condition who disappeared in the area of Canyon Falls Drive and American River Canyon, and are seeking the public’s help to find him.
Police, in an alert on Nixle, described Mark Conroy as a 6-foot-2, 150-pound white male. He has blue eyes and is bald, with a goatee and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a collar and forest green pants. Conroy may be disoriented due to his medical condition, the alert said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Folsom police at 916-355-7231.
