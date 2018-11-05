Hawaiian Chieftain tall ship makes its return to Old Sacramento

The tall ship Hawaiian Chieftain made its return to Old Sacramento on Thursday, and will remain docked at 1210 Front Street until Nov. 24, where it is offering tours, sailing expeditions, and educational programs.
The ship is hosted by Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, an Aberdeen, Washington-based educational nonprofit with a specialization in 18th and 19th maritime history that operates Hawaiian Chieftain along with its companion vessel, Lady Washington.
The Hawaiian Chieftain will be open to the public for stationary tours in the evenings and weekends and schools can reserve field trips on the ship on weekdays. The ship can be rented out for private events as well, including weddings and office excursions, according to a news release issued by Grays Harbor.
The Hawaiian Chieftain was originally built for cargo trade in 1988, and was first launched the same year in Lahaina, Hawaii, according to the release.
If you go:
Public tours are available Tuesdays through Fridays from 4-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Suggested donations are $5.
Tours will be unavailable on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.
