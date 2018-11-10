Veterans Day events are happening all over the Sacramento region this weekend

Here are some of the events happening in the Sacramento region over the weekend to commemorate Veterans Day.
- Veterans Day Party in the Park: A free festival that runs from runs from from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at McKinley Park in East Sacramento.
- Sacramento’s 8th Annual Veterans Day Parade: The program starts at 10 a.m. Sunday on the main stage located at 7th Street and Capitol Mall. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at 9th Street and Capitol Mall.
- California Mexican American Veterans Memorial: Takes place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Jesse Unruh State Office Building in 10th Street and Capitol Mall.
- Folsom Veterans Day Parade: Takes place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sunday starting on East Bidwell Street in front of the Target/Home Goods shopping center.
- Elk Grove’s 17th Annual Veterans Day Parade: Ceremonies start at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Elk Grove Shopping Center at 9108 Elk Grove Florin Road followed by a parade beginning at 11 a.m.
- Veterans Day Open Cockpit and Wreath Laying Ceremony: A free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Aerospace Museum of California located in McClellan at 3200 Freedom Park Drive.
- Auburn Veterans Day Parade and Community Ceremony and Luncheon: The Parade will begin at 10:50 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Lincoln Way and Cleveland Street. The parade will head down Lincoln Street and pause at the Central Square for a brief patriotic ceremony.
