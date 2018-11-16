Member of Sac State faculty among two killed in plane crash near Redding

A plane crashed and killed two people shortly after taking off from the Redding Municipal Airport on Thursday night.
The Cessna 182 “collided with terrain due to unknown circumstances,” according to a Federal Aviation Administration report.
One of the two people killed in the crash was Sacramento State nursing faculty Clay Abajian, according to social media posts from university president Robert Nelsen and the school’s nursing department.
Nelsen said in a tweet Abajian was volunteering for an Angel Flight on Thursday.
Students flooded the comment section of a Facebook post made by the school’s nursing department confirming his death.
“He was an amazing clinical instructor,” Facebook user JoviEna Vaj commented. “I still remember the anxiety and fear I had going into first semester clinicals. He was so supportive and comforting and really encouraged us. 6 years out and I am working as an ICU nurse and still remember his smile and the way he made me feel like I can trust myself in this career.”
A prayer service will be held for Abajian at 7 p.m. tonight at the Faith Episcopal Church in Cameron Park.
Comments