Want to have a say on Measure U money? Sacramento residents can now apply for advisory committee

Sacramento residents can now apply for a spot on an advisory committee to help city officials decide how to spend the revenue from the Measure U sales tax increase voters approved earlier this month.

Residents interested in applying for the 15-member committee can visit the city website and scroll down to “Measure U Community Advisory Committee.”

Elected officials will hold four informational meetings for interested applicants in December and early January, according to a news release from Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Jan. 9.

The mayor and council members will each recommend a member in late January, the release said. The council’s Personnel & Public Employees Committee will select the other six members after interviewing them Feb. 5, the release said.

The six members must include at least one member between the ages of 16 and 24; one with affordable housing or homelessness experience; one from a taxpayer organization; one with experience with business, economic development or workforce development; one with experience in community trauma, mental health or community-based crime reduction; and one experienced in youth-focused adult education, public health or environmental justice.





The members cannot be employees or owners of businesses that directly collect sales and use tax, or anyone else that has a direct or indirect economic interest in how the money is spent, the release said.

The council plans to vote to approve the committee’s selections at its March 5 meeting. Later that month, the committee will start holding meetings, which will be open to the public.

City officials are also working to establish a group of investment experts that will provide input on which investments will lead to inclusive economic growth, the release said.

Steinberg has proposed a wide range of projects and programs on which the city could spend the expected $50 million annually. His ideas include business incentives, riverfront development, expanding an internship program for teens, and helping fund a huge UC Davis tech campus called Aggie Square. The council will need to vote to approve any uses for the money, which the city will start receiving in June.

The city also has roughly $15 million in current Measure U revenue in reserves, and staff is waiting to hear from council on how to spend it, Sacramento Assistant City Manager Leyne Milstein said earlier this month.