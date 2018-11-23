An adult club just opened across the street from a preschool in north Sacramento. Residents aren’t happy

The recent opening of an adult entertainment club across the street from a preschool in north Sacramento has drawn ire from area residents.

PolyUrbanStudios describes itself as a “Eros Adult Motivational, Life Skills, & Life Style Center,” with members gathering since 1996, according to its website.

It applied for a business license Nov. 2 at its new location at 2534 Del Paso Boulevard and its application is pending, according to city records. But the club has apparently already opened, hosting a Halloween-themed celebration Oct. 27 according to the business’ voicemail recording.

Billie Boothe, president of the Old North Sacramento/Dixianne Community Association, said it’s “inappropriate” for the club to be operating just across the street from the existing Sunshine Academy Preschool.

“Is this what we’re trying to teach our children?” she said.

She worries that patrons drinking at the business could potentially drive home drunk, and that an alleged sex club so close to a residential area will stifle already slow economic growth in the area.

Similarly concerned is Darrell Roberts, who runs the Roberts Family Development Center. He said given the type of business at PolyUrbanStudios, it should’ve been “automatically disqualified” from applying for a license to open near the preschool.

“What adults do is their business but where businesses are placed is a community’s business,” he said. “We should’ve been properly noticed so we could say, ‘hell no.’”

PolyUrbanStudios owner Rey Bonilla did not respond to multiple requests for comment. When a Bee reporter visited the club Friday morning, an employee answered but declined to comment.

The club is open every day at 11:30 a.m., according to its website. The club hosts “weekly adult lifestyle events” that include swinger- and kink-friendly parties, according to its website. “We believe Life is Freedom, Food, Love, and Sexuality!” one flyer proclaims. A Google review by a user named Frank Deitch called it a “very comfortable environment,” while another user named Scott Johnsen said “We’re very accepting and NOT judgement.”

City Councilor Allen Warren said code enforcement and city planning staff are looking into the business to determine whether it can continue to operate, but said “I kind of doubt it’s going to be acceptable.”

“My understanding is they’re (arguing that it’s) a religious organization believing in free sex, and they want to practice religious expression, and that included having sex during their encounters, but I don’t believe that’s legal,” he said. CBS Sacramento reported certificates hanging inside the business titled “Credentials of Ministry” and a letter from the Universal Life Church.

Warren added that he recently heard the business has stopped operating and said “I don’t anticipate it being open very long if it is open right now.” Roberts plans to host a rally Monday evening in front of the business, asking attendees bring flashlights to “shine a light” on the situation.