Woman rescuing cat in North Highlands gets stuck in tree

A woman in North Highlands got stuck in a tree Thursday and had to be rescued by Sacramento Metro Fire personnel after trying to rescue a cat, according to a tweet from Metro Fire.

The woman used a 20-foot ladder to get in the tree, and climbed an additional ten feet, according to the fire department. She got stuck and couldn’t climb back down, and fire personnel had to use the engine’s ladder to rescue her, according to video posted on Twitter by the fire department.

The cat descended the tree on its own, according to the tweet.